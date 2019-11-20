The Crown wants 28-year-old Tim Blake sentenced to nearly 29 months in prison, less 324 days enhanced credit for time served. Blake, however, wants to be released with time served. Earlier this year, he was convicted of violent domestic assaults. Blake has nearly 100 prior convictions, many similar to what he has just been convicted of. While under conditions not to see the victim, in May he was at his then girlfriend’s home. After she told him to leave, he returned and broke into her house, threatening and assaulting her. When police tried to arrest him, he fled – driving dangerously. For this offense, the Crown wants Blake prohibited from driving for five years. They are also seeking a 10-year firearms prohibition. Two months prior to breaking into his girlfriend’s home, there was a similar occurrence.

Today, Blake apologized for his driving but not for the multi assaults on the woman. Blake will be sentenced next month.