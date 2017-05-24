An inmate who was attacked in a prison chapel three years ago has gone to court to argue his rights were violated. Kenny Green wants compensation and he wants Her Majesty’s Penitentiary shut down.
Weather
st. john's, Newfoundland, Canada
mist
5°C
5°
5°
93%
3.1kmh
90%
Thu
4°
Fri
3°
Sat
2°
Sun
4°
Mon
6°
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.