An incident in Pleasantville, near Quidi Vidi Lake, has lead to one man being taken into police custody.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m. several officers with the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary responded to the Royal Canadian Legion on The Boulevard. At that time several people were observed pointing officers in the direction of the Virginia River walking trail.

Immediately a containment area was set up, with officers driving the area streets and sounding their sirens. Police Dog Services arrived on scene a short time later and began searching the nearby walking trail.

With the help of RNC Constable Bill Kennedy and PSD Gunner a suspect was located nearby and taken into custody.

