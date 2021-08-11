The RCMP have taken 30-year-old Kyle Rideout into custody after responding to an active shooting west of the town of Terra Nova Tuesday night.

Police say there is no longer a threat to the community and nobody was injured. More information will be provided on Wednesday.

The RCMP had warned residents in the area to lock their doors, stay away from windows and not to approach the suspect as they searched for Rideout, who was travelling in a blue 1997 GMC truck, potentially towing a trailer with N.L. licence plate CKN 342.