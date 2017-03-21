Man taken into custody after overnight standoff in Rocky Harbour

A man was taken into custody and brought to hospital after barricading himself inside a home in Rocky Harbour overnight.

Police say they were called to a report of an assault at about 11:30 p.m. Monday. A 30-year-old man had barricaded himself inside the house. The RCMP set up a perimeter and communicated with the man, who said he had access to firearms.

Officers negotiated through the night. At about 6 a.m., the man was taken into custody without incident. The man will face assault charges in court later in today.