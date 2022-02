A 51-year-old man has been sent to hospital after crashing an ATV early Wednesday morning.

At approximately 1:15 a.m., Bay Roberts RCMP responded to the report of an ATV rollover crash on the Main Road in Shearstown. The ATV operator, who was not wearing a helmet, lost control of the quad and was ejected. The unresponsive man was transported to Carbonear General Hospital where he currently remains with serious injuries.

The investigation is continuing.