Convicted on three counts of child luring, a 31-year-old man has received a one year prison sentence, the mandatory minimum permitted under the criminal code.

Kyle Brown was one of 10 people who responded to an online ad posted by a undercover police officer posing as a 15-year-old girl. The ad contained an image of a girl from the lips down in her underwear. Five of those who replied weren’t interested upon learning the girl was just 15, but Brown said he was “absolutely into her.” He sent intimate images to the undercover officer and discussed payment for various sexual acts, and the possibility of meeting. The officer repeatedly talked about being 15 and Brown said he was cool with it.

At trial, Brown’s defense stated he knew he wasn’t talking with a 15-year-old, but was investigating a scam so he could expose it, something the judge dismissed. The judge also dismissed an application by the defense that mandatory minimums in a case with no victim is cruel and unusual punishment.

Brown has also been placed on the sex offender registry and has restrictions imposed on his communications with anyone under 16 years of age.