A 27-year-old man who came here while awaiting trial in Alberta for sexual assault has been sentenced to five months behind bars for stealing people’s identities.

Toussaint Yenga-Yenga is the third of four men to be sentenced as part of an identity theft ring. Police have identified 24 victims and seized a significant amount of cash, airline boarding passes, citizenship papers, bank, and credit cards, and driver’s licenses, four of which contained Yenga-Yenga’s photo.

In handing down the sentence, Judge James Walsh said that because the offenses happened while Yenga-Yenga was on supervised release, awaiting trial for sexual assault, the theft shows a callous disregard for the justicial system.

In addition to jail time, Yenga-Yenga’s future in this country has been put into jeopardy. He is not a Canadian citizen and holds permanent residency status.

In addition to the Alberta sexual assault, Yenga-Yenga had amassed a number of charges here as well, including drunk driving, assaulting a peace officer and resisting arrest. He will be back in court later this month to answer to these charges.