Fire crews with the St. John’s Regional Fire Department (SJRFD) responded to a possible structure fire in the east end of the City Saturday night.

SJRFD Platoon Chief Ken Dinn said that the resident of a house on Pearson Street called 9-1-1 after hearing a smoke alarm in a neighbouring home. Upon investigating, they saw smoke coming from the attached dwelling.

Firefighters had to break a window to gain access to the home. Once inside they found a pot that had been left on a hot burner. The lone occupant of the home, who has some hearing impairment, had fallen asleep on the second floor.

Crews used a fan to clear smoke from the house. Paramedics assessed the homeowner, but they are not believed to have suffered any injury.