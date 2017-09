Brian King, 32, of Bay Roberts pleaded guilty Monday to street racing and dangerous driving causing bodily harm. Other charges are expected to be dropped in exchange for his plea. The second man facing charges, 30-year-old Steven Mercer of Upper Island Cove, is scheduled to go to trial next month. King and Mercer were charged with street racing following the death of 18-year-old Hannah Thorne on the New Harbour Barrens last year.

