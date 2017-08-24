Wednesday morning around 10:50am, RNC Officers in centre-city St. John’s noticed an unregistered vehicle on the roads. The male driver briefly evaded police and switched places with the female passenger. Police tracked down the vehicle and charged the 38-year old male, who owes over $8600 in outstanding fines, with Operating while Suspended and Breach of Court Orders. The vehicle was impounded and he was held to appear in court this morning. The 35-year old female in the vehicle was issued a traffic summons for allowing an unlicensed driver to operate.

