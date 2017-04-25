Monday morning just after 10am, RNC Patrol Services responded to an incident at a residence in the West End of St. John’s. After conducting an investigation, a 22-year old male was arrested and charged with assault. He was also ordered not to have contact with the victim and then released to appear in court at a later date. Within 10 minutes, police were called back to the home after being informed that the accused had broken the conditions he was placed on. The accused was arrested again and was held for court this morning.