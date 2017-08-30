Around 9:00pm on Tuesday, RNC in Corner Brook detected a man driving at 133km/h in a 100km/h zone. When police attempted to pull the vehicle over, the driver led them on a chase where he eventually fled from the moving vehicle and ran into a wooded area. Additional Officers along with RNC Police Dog Services and RNC Forensic Identification contained the area between Massey Drive Access Road and the Trans-Canada Highway. Almost three hours later, close to midnight, the accused was located, arrested, and charged with Flight From Police, two counts of Breach of Court Orders, Driving While Suspended, Speeding in Excess of 31km/h, Operating an Unregistered Vehicle, and Operating without a Valid Insurance Policy. The 22-year old Grand Falls-Windsor man had over $8400 in outstanding fines. He was held for court today.

