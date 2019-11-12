A woman has been taken to hospital after being ran over by a pickup truck. It happened in Paradise, shortly after 8:00 Monday night. Police are treating the incident as an assault rather than an accident. We have been told by someone close to the investigation that the woman was intentionally ran over. The driver of the truck has been taken away by police to be questioned. The woman has serious, possible life-threatening injuries as a result of being struck by the truck. Neighbors say the woman hadn’t lived there very long, and they heard the two in an argument prior to her being hit by the truck. Police are expected to have more to say about the investigation tomorrow.

