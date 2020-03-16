A woman had been taken to hospital following a reported stabbing in Airport Heights shortly after 10:00 o’clock Sunday night. The woman was able to walk to the ambulance with assistance from two paramedics from Eastern Health. A second woman has been taken into custody, she is being charged with Aggravated Assault, Assault with a Weapon, Forcible Confinement, and Choking.

Major crimes have been called in to investigate. The injured woman’s was treated and released

This is the second stabbing in the city in less than 24 hours.