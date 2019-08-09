Shortly after 3:00AM on Friday, RNC received a report of a possibly impaired driver behaving erratically on Elizabeth Avenue in St. John’s. A member of the public informed police that the vehicle struck a pole and kept driving in the area. The 29-year old male driver was located and given the breathalyzer. He blew nearly three times the legal limit and was charged with Impaired Driving and Operation 80 and Over. His license was suspended, his vehicle impounded, and he was released to appear in court at a later date.

