Man from Clarenville arrested by Ontario Provincial Police

A 25 year old man originally from Clarenville has been arrested by OPP in Northern Ontario. During a traffic stop last week, Police seized a quantity of marijuana and $40,000 worth of the deadly opioid Fentanyl. Mitchell Spurrell and 27 year old Dillan Butler appeared in court Friday past. They men are currently believed to be residents of Kelowna, BC. Butler just completed three years in prison for manslaughter and aggravated assault with a weapon. He was caught driving while disqualified. Both face charges of possession and trafficking of a controlled substance. They are set to appear back in Ontario court March 29th.