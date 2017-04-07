Man faces six years in prison for stabbing brother

A man found guilty of aggravated assault for viciously stabbing his brother is facing up to six years in prison. Eugene Foley showed regret in court on Friday and hopes to put his family life together again. NTV’s Ryan Harding reports.
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.