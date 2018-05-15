A fire in South River has claimed the life of a 55-year-old man. Firefighters from Bay de Grave and Bay Roberts were called at 7 a.m. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.