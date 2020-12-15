There has been another fatal accident on the province’s highways, the third within the last week. The most recent death occurred last night as a result of a three vehicle collision that closed the Trans-Canada Highway near Norris Arm for several hours.

Police say a 69-year-old man lost control of his pickup and crossed into the path of an oncoming transport truck. That truck then collided with a second transport truck. Police say roads were wet at the time of collision.

On Saturday two people – a 15-year-old female and a 20-year-old male – were killed in a two-vehicle collision on the Trans-Canada Highway near Goobies.

Last Thursday, a 55-year-old man was killed in a crash on Veterans Memorial Highway.