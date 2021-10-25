We have an update to the story we first reported on Sunday.

Police have confirmed that the man found inside the home was pronounced deceased after being rushed to hospital. The fire, on Cabot Street in downtown St. John’s, was reported shortly before 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

It happened in a two-apartment home. The deceased resided in the basement apartment. Residents on the main floor reported the fire. When firefighters arrived, they found the victim inside his smoke filled apartment.

Attempts to save the man were performed and he rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced deceased.