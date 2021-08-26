Shortly after 6:30 p.m. Thursday night there were several 911 calls reporting a disturbance on Carter’s Hill.

Police, fire and ambulance responded to the area. When they arrived, a man on the ground. Witnesses described first responders performing CPR on him.

Witness also describe an altercation between two people, the decease and a woman that including a lot of yelling.

There was also a blood trail that led from the body, that was covered up, up Cookstown Road towards Lemarchant Road. Later, police placed evidence markers along the blood trail.

A woman was seen being taken away in handcuffs and placed in the back of a police cruiser. Constable James Cadigan said the woman and the deceased were known to one and other and said there is no risk to the public.

Police also seized a number of items at the scene. They could be seen being placed in brown paper evidence bags.

There remains a heavy police presence in the area throughout the night. An autopsy is expected to be carried out Friday, that will determine the exact cause of death.

Several roads in the area, including Carter’s Hill, were close and people were being asked to avoid the area.