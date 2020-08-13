A 26-year-old Sheshatshiu man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle overnight on Route 520 outside of Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

RCMP police officers were called to the collision at approximately 3:10 a.m. Paramedics also responded. When police arrived, they found the man on the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing by Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP, the General Investigative Section, Traffic Services and Forensic Identification Services.

The RCMP is asking any witnesses or anyone with information relevant to the investigation to please call Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP at 709-896-3383 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (TIPS is 8477), by Secure Web Tips at www.nlcrimestoppers.com.