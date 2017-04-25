A 27-year-old man has been charged with causing a disturbance after yelling an obscenity at NTV journalist Heather Gillis while she was on the job.

Gillis posted on Twitter Monday that the man yelled “f— her in the p—-,” abbreviated as FHITP, while she was doing an interview. She attached a photo of the man’s pickup truck, including its licence plate number, saying she was publicly shaming him.

So many female journalists have been subjected to the obscenity, sometimes on live television, that the phenomenon has been the subject of news stories across the country.

Gillis later tweeted that the RNC had laid a charge in connection with the incident. The RNC tweeted that “being a loser may not be criminal, but causing a disturbance, s. 175 of the Criminal Code, is.” Gillis said the man is due to appear in court June 1.