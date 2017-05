Police have charged a 41-year-old man after he took his pickup truck through a car wash with a dog exposed in the pan.

The RCMP in Happy Valley-Goose Bay were called shortly before 3 p.m. on Tuesday. A man from Glovertown has been charged under the Animal Protection Act. He faces one count of causing an animal to be in distress, and one count of transporting an animal outside the passenger compartment without being secured.

The dog was examined and was not injured during the incident.