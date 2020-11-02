Bay Roberts RCMP charged 44-year-old Christopher Power of Brigus following a sexual assault investigation that originated at Bay Roberts Retirement Centre in August 2020.

Police investigated after an Aug. 16 allegation was received that Christopher Power, a personal care attendant, sexually assaulted a resident of the home. The investigation revealed that Power used forged and falsified documents at the retirement home, presenting himself as a qualified Licensed Practical Nurse.

Power was arrested at the Bay Roberts Retirement Centre Aug. 16. A thorough investigation resulted in formal charges being laid against him last week. During the course of the investigation, the management of Bay Roberts Retirement Centre were fully cooperative with police.

Christopher Power is charged with the following offences:

Sexual assault

2 counts of uttering forged documents

3 counts of falsifying documents

1 count of using the title of Licensed Practical Nurse when not qualified to do so

Power is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 18.