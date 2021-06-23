Thirty-year-old Patrick Sulurayok of Nunavut has charged with second degree murder in relation to a death that occurred Tuesday night in Roaches Line.

Bay Roberts RCMP received a report around 9 p.m. of an unresponsive man at a commercial accommodation in Roaches Line. Police attended the scene and located the unresponsive man who was transported to Carbonear General Hospital where he later died.

Sulurayok was arrested and held in custody in relation to the death. He attended court this afternoon to answer to a charge of second-degree murder.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is engaged and the RCMP Major Crimes Unit and Forensic Identification Services are on the scene today. The investigation is continuing.