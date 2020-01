A 47-year-old Corner Brook man is in custody after allegedly abducting his own son. The incident triggered the province’s first-ever Amber Alert. The man appeared in court Friday, but can no longer be identified because of a publication ban. He has been charged with parental abduction and theft of a vehicle. NTV’s Don Bradshaw reports.

