Police have arrested a 44-year-old man in connection with the death of James Cody.

Cody was found dead of a gunshot wound on July 5, 2020, on Craigmillar Avenue in St. John’s. On Wednesday, the RNC said 44-year-old Kurt Churchill was arrested without incident in Toronto in connection with the homicide. The RNC worked closely with the Toronto Police Service on the arrest.

Churchill will be transported to St. John’s to face the following charges in provincial court:

Murder

Using a firearm in the commission of an offence

Careless use of a firearm

Possession of an unauthorized firearm

Possession of a prohibited firearm

Tampering with the serial number of a firearm

Anyone who has information which may assist the investigation is asked to call the RNC at 729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can now provide information anonymously on the NL Crime Stoppers Website at: www.nlcrimestoppers.com.