Police have charged a 48-year-old man in Gander with a million-dollar fraud.

The RCMP say Gerald Templeman is charged with fraud in relation to the misappropriation of more than $1.2 million from Gander Aviation. Police were notified of suspected fraudulent activities in 2018.

An investigation was initiated by Gander Detachment and turned over to the RCMP General Investigation Section based out of the Burin Peninsula. The RCMP engaged the Forensic Management Accounting Group of Public Services and Procurement Canada. A lengthy investigation ensued that resulted in the evidence to support a charge, which was laid on Thursday, for a number of fraudulent transactions that took place between January 2015 and November 2018.

Templeman is charged with one count of fraud over $5000, which includes numerous frauds over the three-year period. He was served a court appearance document on Nov. 25 and is scheduled to attend court on March 9, 2021, in Gander.