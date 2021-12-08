Police have arrested a 64-year-old man for allegedly making threats against Health Minister John Haggie at his residence in Gander.

The RCMP say the treats were related to public health mask requirements. Police say they received the report around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday that a man was yelling and threatening physical harm at the minister’s residence.

A short time later, the man was located at another residence in Gander. He was arrested for uttering threats and was released on multiple conditions. He is scheduled to attend court at a later date.