Police in Happy Valley-Goose Bay are investigating a report of kidnapping and forcible confinement on Saturday.

At approximately 12:30 p.m., the RCMP received a complaint that a woman from Goose Bay had been taken against her will by her spouse. Police conducted extensive patrols of the area, but were unable to locate the couple. At approximately 2:30 p.m., the RCMP Operational Communications Centre received a call from the victim in Churchill Falls. She had managed to flee the vehicle.

With the assistance of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary, the suspect was located and arrested. The victim did not sustain any injuries.

Forty-four-year-old Israel Perkins of Happy Valley-Goose Bay has been charged with one count of kidnapping and one count of forcible confinement. The investigation is continuing and other charges are likely.

Perkins was held in custody for an appearance in court on Sunday.