Man charged with impaired driving causing death released on bail

A 45-year-old old man charged after a fatal pedestrian collision in Lark Harbour made his first court appearance Wednesday morning in Corner Brook.

Walter Alfred Joyce has been charged with two counts of impaired driving causing death and two counts of driving over the legal limit. He was released on $4,000 bail.

Joyce was arrested after a husband and wife, 59-year-old Merle Sheppard and 51-year-old Marilyn Sheppard, were struck and killed by a pickup truck Monday morning. The couple had been walking home from a family gathering just after midnight on Boxing Day.

Joyce is a resident of Fort McMurray, Alta., and was visiting family in Newfoundland when the incident happened. He is a brother-in-law of the couple.

The Crown consented to Joyce’s release on the condition he not consume alcohol and he not drive a vehicle. Joyce’s next court appearance is set for Jan. 17. He is allowed to return to Fort McMurray until his trial begins.