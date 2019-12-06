A 58-year-old man has been formally charged after a woman was run over by a pickup truck in Paradise last month.

Tony Ryan made a brief court appearance Friday morning to be charged with impaired driving causing bodily harm and refusing the breathalyzer.

Police say Ryan was the driver of a pickup truck that struck a woman on Grandview Avenue in Paradise, leaving her seriously injured and bleeding on the street. At the time, her injuries were described as serious.

According to police, Ryan knew the woman.

Neighbours say the two could be heard arguing just before she was run over. Ryan is set to return to court in the New Year.