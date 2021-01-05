Thirty-three-year-old Etienne Jacobish of Natuashish is charged with first-degree murder following a shooting in the community on Sunday.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon, police on patrol came upon an injured individual on a roadway in Natuashish and determine he had been shot. The man was taken to the local clinic by ambulance where he died later that evening.

Jacobish was arrested on Sunday evening and was held in police custody overnight. Officers with the RCMP Major Crimes Unit and Forensic Identification Services attended the scene on Monday and are continuing with the investigation. acobish was charged with first degree-murder Monday and attended court via teleconference. He was remanded into custody and will appear in court Feb. 15 in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

Members of the community can expect to see an increased police presence over the next number of days as the investigation continues.

The RCMP thanks the Community Safety Officers in Natuashish for the assistance provided to police during the course of this investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Natuashish RCMP at 709-478-8900 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (TIPS is 8477), by Secure Web Tips at www.nlcrimestoppers.com, or by downloading the free and secure mobile app. Search the App Store for “P3 Tips”. Electronic tips submitted to Crime Stoppers are encrypted, entirely confidential and completely anonymous.