Nathaniel Somerton, 33, was arrested and charged with a single count of distributing child pornography on Tuesday.

It’s alleged Somerton committed the offenses back in July of 2016 and was the centre of a six-month investigation by a joint task force in St. John’s.

The investigation is ongoing and police say further charges under the Criminal Code are pending.

Somerton was returned to custody Wednesday morning and will appear in court again in February.