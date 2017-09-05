Police have charged 35-year-old Paul Maher of St. John’s with attempted murder.

The RNC was called to the Health Sciences Centre on Saturday night after a female victim was seriously injured at a domestic disturbance in Mount Pearl. She had been taken to hospital by a friend and was later released from hospital.

Maher had been reported missing following the incident. He was located by investigators on Monday evening and arrested. He is charged with attempted murder, uttering threats, assault causing bodily harm, choking with intent, unlawful confinement, and breaching court orders.