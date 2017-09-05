Police have charged a 22-year-old man in connection with a Friday morning stabbing on George Street in St. John’s.

Multiple callers to 911 had reported that a man had assaulted several people with a knife at around 3:15 a.m. on Friday. The man fled on foot prior to police arriving on scene and was not located.

Three people reported having been injured during the altercation and were not believed to have been known to the man. It is believed that at least three individuals were attempting to subdue the man during the incident when they were injured. Two of the three male victims were taken to hospital and have since been released.

Corey Evans, 22, of Mount Pearl was arrested on Sunday evening without incident and was held overnight. He was seen in provincial court Monday morning on the following charges: aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.