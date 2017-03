On January 10th, RNC Patrol Services received a report of assault and property damage that occurred on December 29th, 2016. The victim, a 24-year old Shea Heights woman, says that her hair was pulled and damage was caused to the front door of her residence by a 24-year old male known to her. Police conducted a follow-up investigation, which included talking to witnesses, and has now charged the man with Assault and Mischief-Damage to Property. The accused will appear in court at a later date.