Vincent Doyle, 25, consented to remand Wednesday, choosing to return to custody over a bail hearing.

Doyle is charged with assault and threatening a women known to him with a sawed off shotgun on Christmas Day.

On Wedneseday,¬†when the judge told Doyle he would get him a court date next week, Doyle spoke up: “I don’t care if you put it 10 months down the road.”

Doyle will appear Jan. 11 by video link.