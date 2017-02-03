Man charged for Milltown fires sent for more psychiatric assessment

The man charged with arson for three fires in Milltown-Head of Bay D’Espoir is undergoing more psychiatric assessment.

Donald Craig MacHaight has been in St. John’s as part of his court ordered week-long psychiatric assessment. On Friday, the judge ordered another week of testing.

The 48-year-old man was charged after three fires that ripped the town in mid-January. Residents awoke to extensive fire damage to their school, their town hall and RCMP detachment.

MacHaight is scheduled to reappear Feb. 10 in Grand Falls-Windsor when it will be determined if he is fit to stand trial.