Wednesday evening, police worked on a tip from the public to arrest and charge a man for breaking into cars in downtown St. John’s. Around 7:00pm, RNC Patrol Services responded to a report that someone was breaking into vehicles in the area of Job Street. A 33-year old male was arrested and charged with Mischief, Possession of Break-In Instruments, and two Breaches of Court Orders. He was held to appear in court this morning.