Man attacks parked car with hammer

One man is in custody following an incident last night where a parked car was attacked with a carpenter’s hammer in downtown St. John’s. Around 8:30pm, RNC Patrol Services were called to Bond Street where witnesses report that a man had extensively damaged a parked car with a hammer. The vehicle had a broken side window and numerous dents from the hammer. After an investigation, a 20-year old male was arrested and charged with Mischief – Damage to Property, Causing a Disturbance, and multiple Breaches of Court Orders. It was also found that the suspect had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He was held for court this morning.