Police have made an arrest in connection with an armed robbery over the weekend in Labrador City.

Lakside Convenience On the night of Saturday November 10,2018 a masked armed man entered Lakeside Convenience, Labrador City and robbed the store at GUNPOINT. This person has not been arrested. We are asking our community that we love so much to please take a close look at the video and help us find the person that threatened the life of our employeesWe appreciate the outpooring of support from this great community that we are so blessed to be a part of. Thank you to the crisis intervention team that was so quck to respond on Saturday night.The local RNC are working very hard to find this person and get them off our streets. If you know who this is please call the local RNC with any information. 944-7602 Posted by Lakeside Convenience on Monday, November 12, 2018

On Nov. 10, a masked man armed with a handgun entered Lakeside Convenience in Labrador City and robbed the store at gunpoint. He was able to make off with an undisclosed amount of cash. Last night police executed a search warrant at a home in the community and arrested 27-year-old Johnathan Payne. He has been charged with the robbery, as well as various firearm-related offences.