The RNC has arrested 27-year old Joshua Weir following an investigation into assault and theft incidents in Corner Brook this weekend.
On Sunday, at approximately 3:00 a.m., officers responded to the report of an assault in the area of Riverside Avenue. A female victim reported being assaulted by a male suspect who was not known to her.
Shortly after at 5:30 a.m., officers responded to the Millbrook Mall to the report that a front end loader had been used in an attempt to steal an ATM.
On Monday, as a result of the investigation, the RNC with the assistance of members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police made the arrest.
Weir was charged with the following criminal offences:
– Assault
– Sexual Assault
– Sexual Assault with a weapon
– Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
– Property Damage exceeding $5000
– Theft of a motor vehicle
– Break and Enter with intent to commit an offence
– Possession of property obtained by crime
– Disguised while committing an offence
– Dangerous operation of a conveyance
– Theft over $5000
– Failure to comply with a Release Order
– Failure to comply with an Undertaking
Weir was held in police custody to appear in Provincial Court today.