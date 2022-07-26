The RNC has arrested 27-year old Joshua Weir following an investigation into assault and theft incidents in Corner Brook this weekend.

On Sunday, at approximately 3:00 a.m., officers responded to the report of an assault in the area of Riverside Avenue. A female victim reported being assaulted by a male suspect who was not known to her.

Shortly after at 5:30 a.m., officers responded to the Millbrook Mall to the report that a front end loader had been used in an attempt to steal an ATM.

On Monday, as a result of the investigation, the RNC with the assistance of members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police made the arrest.

Weir was charged with the following criminal offences:

– Assault

– Sexual Assault

– Sexual Assault with a weapon

– Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

– Property Damage exceeding $5000

– Theft of a motor vehicle

– Break and Enter with intent to commit an offence

– Possession of property obtained by crime

– Disguised while committing an offence

– Dangerous operation of a conveyance

– Theft over $5000

– Failure to comply with a Release Order

– Failure to comply with an Undertaking

Weir was held in police custody to appear in Provincial Court today.