Around 10:30pm on Wednesday, RNC Patrol Services responded to a report of a disturbance on Thorburn Road in St. John’s. Once on the scene, police discovered that a woman had been assaulted and the 41-year old male suspect had fled on foot. He was located nearby, arrested, and charged with Assault, Property Damage, Theft, and Breach of Probation. He was also issued a Summary Offence Ticket under the Cannabis Control Act for possession of over 30 grams in a public place without a license.

