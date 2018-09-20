Wednesday afternoon around 5:15, RNC were called to a business on Duckworth Street after a report that a man was causing damage and assaulting one of the staff. Police arrested the 36-year old man and charged him with Break and Entry, Assault With a Weapon, Assault, Causing a Disturbance, and Breach of Court Orders. While investigating, police discovered that he was also wanted for Theft Under $5000 and another Breach of Court Orders, and was charged accordingly. He was held to appear in court this morning. The victims in the assault, who were not known to the accused, did not require medical attention.

