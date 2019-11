A man from Upper Island Cove has been arrested and charged after allegedly stabbing another man.

On November. 14, Bay Roberts and Harbour Grace RCMP responded to a serious assault in Upper Island Cove. Upon arrival, they found a man had been stabbed by another man at a residence.

A 31-year-old man from the area has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

The victim of the stabbing was treated and released.