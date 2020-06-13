A 49-year-old man from Nain has been taken into custody after reports of shots being fired at two people in the community several days ago.

On June 12, Nain RCMP were informed of a possible shooting incident in the community in the early morning hours of either June 9 or 10. The detachment was not notified of the incident when it initially occurred.

The investigation led police to believe gun shots were fired at two individuals, who were not injured during the incident.

Mark Solomon, 49, was arrested on June 12 and remains in custody at this time. He faces a number of charges, including the following:

Discharging a firearm with intent

Pointing a firearm

Careless use of a firearm

Using a firearm in the commission of a criminal offence

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Assault with a weapon.

Police are seeking assistance from the community to gather any further information about the incident and are looking to speak to anyone who: