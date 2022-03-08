A St. John’s man has been arrested after fleeing from police and barricading himself inside a house in Grand Falls-Windsor.

Dwight Thorne, 33, was wanted by the police after fleeing from a traffic stop early Monday morning. Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP had attempted a traffic stop on the Trans-Canada Highway around 4:30 a.m. The vehicle fled and drove to Union Street. Shortly after noon, police received multiple tips identifying the driver as Thorne. He was located at a Whitmore Street residence and refused to leave. Information relayed to police indicated that Thorne possibly had a firearm.

Police set up a safety perimeter for several hours. RCMP officers from the Critical Incident Response Team, which includes a Critical Incident Commander, a Crisis Negotiator and the Emergency Response Team, among other specialized units, attended the scene, as well as the West District General Investigation Section and Police Dog Services.

At approximately 8:30 p.m., Thorne was taken into custody without further incident. He will appear in court today and is charged with the following offences: